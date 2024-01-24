Syon Capital LLC Invests $848,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 148.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,033 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.1% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 41,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. The stock had a trading volume of 271,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,400. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

