Syon Capital LLC Invests $621,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115,443. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

