Syon Capital LLC Invests $613,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 744,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

