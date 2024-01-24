Syon Capital LLC Invests $1.14 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 795,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,137. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

