Syon Capital LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.80 and a 200-day moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.82 and a 52-week high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $4,122,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $4,122,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at $186,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

