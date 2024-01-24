Syon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.30. 738,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average of $160.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

