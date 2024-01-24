Syon Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,987 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,952,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day moving average is $163.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.91.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

