Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Synchrony Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,625,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,162. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 1,454,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 636.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,556,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

