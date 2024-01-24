Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $43.26. 215,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,099,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.
Symbotic Price Performance
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic
In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $1,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $2,471,155.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,990. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,538,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,484,000.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
