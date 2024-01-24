Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

SUN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

SUN opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Sunoco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

