Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Cut by Check Capital Management Inc. CA

Check Capital Management Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,749 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.14% of Suncor Energy worth $61,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,972. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

