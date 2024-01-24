Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 771,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 691,646 shares.The stock last traded at $127.36 and had previously closed at $129.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,406,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

