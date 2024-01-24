Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.45. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 195,430 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Stories

