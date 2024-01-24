Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Stride updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

LRN stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 755,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,512. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,076 shares of company stock worth $1,871,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 25.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $1,384,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Stride by 25.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

