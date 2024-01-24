Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Sells 8,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,790,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

