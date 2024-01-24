Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after acquiring an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,873,000 after purchasing an additional 404,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,046,000 after purchasing an additional 907,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.80. 2,611,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.52. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

