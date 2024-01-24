Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,374,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,376,000 after acquiring an additional 305,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,902 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. 1,268,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,103. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

