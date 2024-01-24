Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Ekso Bionics worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ekso Bionics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of EKSO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. 67,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 76.01% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. Equities analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

