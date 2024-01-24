Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 20,307 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

PGF traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,088. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

