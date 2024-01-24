Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,942,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $24,854,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lyft by 46.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.44. 4,203,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,177,180. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYFT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,416,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,606.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 650,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
