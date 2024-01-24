Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. 51,098,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,269,035. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

