Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 605,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,981. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $186.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

