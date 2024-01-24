Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,191 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Arbor Realty Trust makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.22% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,137.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,647.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 92,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,747 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 3,737,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,984,167. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

