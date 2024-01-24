STP Price Reaches $0.0507 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. STP has a market cap of $98.44 million and $3.27 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04988502 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,350,143.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

