StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $17.08 on Monday. StoneCo has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

