StockNews.com Downgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 3.2 %

LUV stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,115 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,703 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 140,774 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

