StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. State Street Corp raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,209,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 358.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2,006,000.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 601,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

