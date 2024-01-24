StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.96. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 199.61% and a negative net margin of 1,403.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Company Profile
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VBI Vaccines
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.