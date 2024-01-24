StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PGTI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $399.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $14,689,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,880,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

