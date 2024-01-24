StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB opened at $1.05 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

