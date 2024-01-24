StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.61. Fluent has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluent by 40.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

