StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.7 %

ASM opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 48.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 436,400 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Further Reading

