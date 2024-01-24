Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ovintiv Call Options (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the average daily volume of 1,528 call options.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 532,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $269,394,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,748,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,998 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

