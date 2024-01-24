Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.76% from the company’s previous close.

ASTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Beacon Securities lowered shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE ASTL traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.41. 41,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,706. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of C$8.64 and a 52-week high of C$13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.41.

In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. In other Algoma Steel Group news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$112,381.50. Insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,142 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

