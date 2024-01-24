Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE SF traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 306,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,528. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SF shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, VP Mark P. Fisher sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $524,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 35.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

