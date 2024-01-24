STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises about 7.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 49.42% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUGN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 5,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $23.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of -0.85.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

