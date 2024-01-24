STF Management LP Has $286,000 Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

STF Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 158.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,766 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 121.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 986.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

SIRI opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

