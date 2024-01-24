STF Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 158.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,862 shares of company stock worth $9,145,842 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

