SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $563,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $166.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

