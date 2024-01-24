SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

NVO stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

