SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $405,000 Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 129.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ambarella by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Up 1.5 %

Ambarella stock opened at $57.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.67. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.14.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

