Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

STLD opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.80. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

