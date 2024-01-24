Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. 4,407,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

