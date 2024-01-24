S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.78. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 122.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

