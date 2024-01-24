SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.88

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.88 and last traded at C$13.03, with a volume of 145311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$22.75 target price on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

