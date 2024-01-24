SSI Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SSI Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

VXUS stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

