Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 22,591,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 33,899,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAVE. Citigroup cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVE

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $925.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $10,819,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.