Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.72. 8,385,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 36,204,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter worth $20,849,000. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,640,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.