SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Stake Cut by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SLYG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.16. The company had a trading volume of 126,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

