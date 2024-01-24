SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,886,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 198,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 276,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 222,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

