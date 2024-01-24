SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.93

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.77, with a volume of 2589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $651.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 331,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 274,521 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 1,107.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

